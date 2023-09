UPDATE: Evansville Police say Williams was found safe. The original version of the article can be found below.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is attempting to find a three-year-old who was last seen on Friday.

According to EPD, Shayne Williams was last seen at 2:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a stripe and a blue shirt with basketballs on it.

Anyone who knows of Shayne’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.