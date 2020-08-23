Police searching for Moto-Mart robbery suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Rd. early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Moto-Mart in reference to a hold-up in progress after the suspect reportedly entered the store and and handed a note to the cashier, instructing them to empty the register and not call the police.

After the suspect reached into the register to grab the remaining cash, they left but it is unknown which direction they headed in or which mode of transportation they used. No description of the suspect was released and they have not been located but police say they security cameras were able to capture their actions in the store.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)

