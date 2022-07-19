EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue.

Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot.

That person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police have been tracking the suspect and focusing their efforts around the riverfront, including an onboard search of the LST-325.

The Evansville Fire Department also provided a boat to help search along the riverbank.

Our crew also saw a drone flying overhead.

It appears those active search efforts are now over or at least very scaled back.

This is a developing story.