EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting.
The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue.
Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot.
That person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police have been tracking the suspect and focusing their efforts around the riverfront, including an onboard search of the LST-325.
The Evansville Fire Department also provided a boat to help search along the riverbank.
Our crew also saw a drone flying overhead.
It appears those active search efforts are now over or at least very scaled back.
This is a developing story.