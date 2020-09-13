Police searching for suspect after barbershop windows busted

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are searching for a suspect after the windows at an Evansville barbershop were busted out early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Going Forward Barbershop on East Riverside Drive just before 2 in the morning.

The business owner told police two windows in the front were busted out and she found several bricks on the floor.

The business owner also told police this is not the first time this has happened.

She told police the suspect was driving a silver or gray passenger car.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)