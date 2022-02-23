HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are looking for a robbery suspect in Henderson.

Officers were called to Captain D’s on North Green Street around 10:15 Tuesday night for a robbery in progress.

An employee said a black female came to the drive thru asking to make change. He told police when he opened the register the suspect pulled a gun out and demanded all the money in the drawer.

The employee says he gave the whole drawer to the suspect, who then took off walking towards the west side of the building.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call police.