MORGANFIELD, Ky (WEHT) – The Morganfield Police Department and Union County Animal Control are searching for three wolf hybrids that are on the loose.

Police say the canines were privately owned and they are working to locate and properly house the animals. Schools, daycares and rest homes in the area have been advised.

Police say if you see the wolf hybrids, you should not attempt to interact with them and should call 270-389-4357.