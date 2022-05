GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl in Muhlenberg County. According to the Greenville Police Department, 16-year-old Patience Hoskins was last seen at her home in Greenville around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

If you know where she is or have information regarding this missing juvenile, you’re asked to contact Greenville PD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.