HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Joint Task Force announced the seizure of over 80 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana from a home on Kennedy Circle.

According to a release, the task force and Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant at the home as part of a large-scale marijuana operation. Authorities say, in addition to the marijuana, they also found over 1,000 pounds of marijuana edibles, over 500 marijuana vape cartridges, a vape cartridge filling machine, a handgun and a large amount of currency.

Authorities estimate the street value of the marijuana products to be over $300,000. Authorities say they have a suspect connected to the seizure, but no arrests have been made.