HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police say several residents had their money stolen from their bank accounts after they called a fraudulent phone number listed online.

According to a release, the victims used Google to find a customer service phone number for Chime Financial Services. However, authorities say the 800 phone number listed by Google is not associated with Chime.

Police say victims were told to download a third-party application that allowed the scammers to take control of their phones and steal money from their bank accounts.