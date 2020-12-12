Police: Shots fired inside restaurant on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Officers say at least one shot was fired inside the Cracker Barrel restaurant on Evansville’s East Side.

EPD Sgt. Taylor says someone had a Derringer hand gun in their bag. When they went to pick it up, the gun fired a round into the restaurant.

Sgt. Taylor says one woman had a small abrasion to her leg. It wasn’t clear if she was hit by debris from the shots. She refused medical treatment.

EPD says they haven’t been able to find the round.

The restaurant remains open.

(This story was originally published on December 12, 2020)

