Police stepping up patrols around Henderson County Schools today due to possible planned protest

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending the first few weeks of the school year learning from home, many students in Western Kentucky will begin making the transition back to in-person learning on Monday.

Among them, Henderson County Schools, which will begin a hybrid schedule.

Officers tell us they are aware of a planned protest outside of Bend Gate Elementary on public property.

Henderson Police say they plan to step up patrols around all Henderson County schools on Monday.

The hybrid plan is outlined on the school district’s website.

Students will attend classes at their respective schools on alternating days.

Group One on Mondays and Tuesdays

Group Two on Thursdays and Fridays

On days when students aren’t in their schools, they will do online learning from home.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

