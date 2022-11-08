CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Officers say a stolen Chevy SUV has been found, but their suspect still remains unidentified.

According to the Carmi Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot around 6 o’clock Sunday evening.

Police believe a man seen walking into the Walmart stole a blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, which has since been recovered. Authorities acknowledged online the poor quality of the suspect’s photos.

(Courtesy: Carmi PD)

“We realize the photos are grainy and of diminished quality, but if you know or suspect who the person in the photo is, please let us know as the actual video footage is of a little better quality,” says Carmi PD on Facebook.

Police believe the suspect is a tall man with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with “Love Love” on the left sleeve. Police added that he was also wearing a gray shirt under the jacket with dark colored pants and brown boots.

The public is asked to reach out to the Carmi Police Department at 618-382-4633 with any information on this case. The public is also reminded they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-637-3577 and remain anonymous.