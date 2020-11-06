Police surround empty home after phony 911 call

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police surrounded a home on Lodge Ave. around noon Friday after a man called 911, said he had shot his wife, and was going to kill himself.

Officers spent several hours outside the home but never found anyone inside. Neighbors say the man who lived there was out of town.

Police are considering the call a hoax. They say they are going to look for the person who made the call and charge that person with false reporting.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

