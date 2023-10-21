HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Newburgh man was arrested on Friday and charged with battery against an officer following an incident that happened while he was being transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for vehicle theft charges.

According to Evansville Police, Timothy Stiff, 30, was arrested following a stolen vehicle report. Police say Stiff admitted to stealing the vehicle.

While Stiff was being transported to jail, police say he unbuckled his seat belt and said he was not going to jail and officers were going to have to kill him. Police say Stiff slipped his cuffs and left the vehicle through the passenger door. Officers pursued Stiff, who allegedly grabbed a heavy metal water meter cover and used it to attempt to strike one of the officers.

Stiff was booked into VCCC and charged with the following:

Vehicle theft

Escape

Battery against a public safety official

Resisting law enforcement

