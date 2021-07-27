Police: Suspect still at large after chase ends in crash

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Police are searching for a suspect after an overnight pursuit in Vanderburgh County ends in a crash.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a speeding driver near Morgan Ave and Hwy 41 around 1 a.m. The driver sped away, and the deputy chased him onto Fares Ave towards Diamond.

Police say, at one point, the suspect ended up going the wrong way on Hwy 41. That’s when the deputy stopped the pursuit.





A short time later, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a semi and a utility pole near Hwy 41 and Lynch Rd. Police say the suspect then ran off.

Deputies searched the area with K-9’s and a drone for more than an hour but were unable to find the driver.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Southbound Hwy 41 at Lynch was closed while crews cleared the scene. The road has since re-opened.