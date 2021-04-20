Police: Nothing dangerous inside ‘suspicious package’ left at post office

Evansville police are investigating a suspicious package left at the post office in Downtown Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) — Police gave the all-clear after investigating a suspicious package at the Downtown Evansville post office Tuesday. Police were called to the branch on Sycamore Street just before 3 p.m.

Officers say a white cooler was left sitting at the post office. Two federal buildings were evacuated and officers shut down Sycamore for about an hour.

Police later determined there was nothing dangerous inside the cooler.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)