Police: suspicious vehicle investigation leads to drug arrests

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two people are facing drug charges after police stopped a truck they say was driving back and forth in the parking lot of Allen’s Used Car Sales on US 41 N early Monday morning. Police stopped the vehicle around 2 a.m. to speak with the driver, identified as Jeffrey Ferguson, and two passengers, identified as Ali Wing and William Billings.

While talking with Ferguson, police say they could smell marijuana from inside the cab of the truck and had everyone removed to search the vehicle. According to police, they found marijuana, heroin, meth, and various forms of paraphernalia.

Ferguson was cited for driving with a suspended license and released.

Wing and Billings were both arrested and charged with possession and public intoxication.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)