Police: Teenage boys caught on camera throwing railing into Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police are looking for two teenage boys who were caught on camera in a circular lookout area near the LST.

They say security footage shows the boys riding up on BMX style bikes. The two boys can be seen pulling an eight foot section of removable railing from the ground, closest to the stern of the LST. The video then shows the boys throwing the railing into the river.

Police say the boys took off on their bikes heading north on the Greenway sidewalk.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)

