Police: tourniquet used after man involved in hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say a tourniquet had to be used on man following a hit and run at Highway 41 and Lynch Road.
Officials add the victim reportedly walked up to officers with a cell phone cord wrapped around his arm, saying he was hit by a car. Police applied a tourniquet and the victim was taken to a local hospital.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)
