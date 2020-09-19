Police: tourniquet used after man involved in hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say a tourniquet had to be used on man following a hit and run at Highway 41 and Lynch Road.

Officials add the victim reportedly walked up to officers with a cell phone cord wrapped around his arm, saying he was hit by a car. Police applied a tourniquet and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)

