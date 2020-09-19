Police: tourniquet used after man involved in hit and run

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
EPD_4296956058735102848

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say a tourniquet had to be used on man following a hit and run at Highway 41 and Lynch Road.

Officials add the victim reportedly walked up to officers with a cell phone cord wrapped around his arm, saying he was hit by a car. Police applied a tourniquet and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories