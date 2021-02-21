Police: Two men in stolen truck attempt to steal ATM from Madisonville bank

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Police in Madisonville are looking for two men caught on camera trying to steal an ATM.

Police say they received an alarm notification around 3:46 a.m. Sunday from Hancock Bank on North Main St. Upon arrival, officers noticed damage to an ATM.

Surveillance footage shows a tan Ford F-250 pull up, and two men can be seen tampering with the ATM. Police say they were using the truck to try and steal it.

According to court documents, further investigation revealed the truck had been stolen out of Manitou sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3:35 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madisonville Police Department at 270-824-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.

(This story was originally published on February 21, 2021)