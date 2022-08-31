WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Providence Police say a traffic checkpoint stop led to the arrest of a man on various drug related charges.

Over the weekend, officers say they were helping Kentucky State Police with the checkpoint at KY 670 and Highway 109. Around 10:15 p.m., authorities say they stopped a black Nissan driven by 31-year-old Jacob Mcelvain of Sacramento, Ky.

An officer claims they could smell marijuana and asked Mcelvain to step out of the vehicle for field sobriety tests. Police say they searched through the vehicle and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on a passenger.

According to PPD, a bag under the driver’s seat was found and contained hydrocodone pills, methylprednisolone pills, over 9 grams of Methamphetamine and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

Police say that Mcelvain admitted the items found in the bag were his. The passenger was reportedly just issued a citation .

Jacob Mcelvain was booked into the Webster County Jail and is facing charges of: