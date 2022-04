EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle in a hit and run.

Police say a hit and run happened in the Deaconess Clinic parking garage at 416 Locust Street on April 13. The EPD Hit & Run Unit is trying to identify a vehicle and the female driving it in security photos.

Anyone with information can call 812-436-7942.