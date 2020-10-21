Police warn against falling for “ransom” phone scams

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Police Department is warning of an increase in phone scams in the area. Police say they are called “ransom” scams.

The caller will pretend to be law enforcement or some other government official claiming you have to pay money to avoid being arrested for a warrant or some other type of violation like missing jury duty.

EPD officials say the criminals usually demand the money is paid over the phone in the form of prepaid gift cards.

Police say if you receive a call like this, hang up and report it to your local police department.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

