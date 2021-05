MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Madisonville said they made an arrest after a woman fired a gun at a store.

Police said they responded to Burkes Outlet on Madison Square Drive around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said there was a verbal altercation, and 37-year-old Candis Doss pulled out a gun.

Officers said she was waving the gun around and fired a shot as she left the store.

No one was injured.

Doss was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.