EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was arrested on Thursday after police say a juvenile in her care tested positive for methamphetamine in March.

According to police, the victim spent the night at a home in the 800 block of Barker Avenue in Evansville on March 23 with Jessica Moore, 31. Police say the address is known to have a history of drug use, and the victim described walking through a “cloud of white smoke” from people smoking what they described as a glass tube with “white stuff” in it.

Police say that the victim didn’t feel well the next day and was taken to a hospital where they tested positive for methamphetamine. An affidavit says the victim was not fully coherent until more than 12 hours later and was held for observation.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department obtained a search warrant for the Barker Avenue home, and police attempted to stop a vehicle seen leaving the home. Police say the vehicle fled from officers approaching the vehicle and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputies pursued the vehicle and stopped it on the far east side of Evansville. Deputies say they seized a total of 16 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle “possibly laced with fentanyl,” according to an affidavit.

Jessica Moore was arrested on April 28 and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. She is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.