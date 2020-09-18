Poll: Evansville City Council floats three budget amendments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A council divided.

Evansville City Council is currently entrenched in a political battle over the city’s 2021 budget.

Council members Alex Burton, Justin Elpers and Jonathan Weaver are floating three different amendments which are each garnering criticism from officials and community members.

However, all three proposals are only in talks. A written proposal would become available for a vote at the council’s Oct. 12 meeting.

The city budget must be finalized by November 1.

The amendments are:

Burton

• Proposes to move $250,000 from EPD’s budget to the affordable housing trust fund. The same amount of money would then be allotted to the police department from public safety local option income tax money, leaving the EPD’s budget essentially the same.

Burton is the only one who has officially filed his amendment.

Elpers

• Proposes to add $15 dollars on insurance co-pays, plus a 2 percent pay cut to all city employees — except police and fire departments.

Weaver

• Proposes a 3 percent budget reduction across the board — applied to any department using city money.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)