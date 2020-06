PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Ponderosa Steakhouse in Princeton will close permanently.

That’s according to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page.

According to the post, the last day open will be June 20th.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2020)