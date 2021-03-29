Pool at Harmonie State Park will remain closed this year

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – The swimming pool at Harmonie State Park will not open this year and may never open again.

Indiana DNR announced in a statement Monday that most of the pools at state parks will reopen following last year’s COVID closures. However, the facility at Harmonie in Posey County will stay closed.

DNR said it is evaluating whether to possibly replace the pool with another water feature.

Beaches will open for swimming on Memorial Day weekend, including at Lincoln State Park in Spencer County.

