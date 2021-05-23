Pop up flea market sees great turnout

pop up flea market

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A pop-up flea market continued Sunday to help vendors affected by a fire that destroyed the Diamond Flea Market in Evansville.

The flea market started at 9 a.m. and wrapped up at 5 p.m.

Vendors tell us they’ve had a great turnout this weekend and lots of community support. We’re told they plan to keep doing pop-up flea markets as long as they can.

The fire happened over a week ago and destroyed the building and almost everything in it.

One person was arrested and charged with arson.

