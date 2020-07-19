Popular Evansville restaurant vandalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind, (WEHT)- The owner of Amy’s on Franklin in Evansville says the restaurant was vandalized overnight.

Amy Word says someone threw a bottle at the front door, shattering the glass.

Word says they are trying to piece together a time frame for the incident and use surveillance cameras from outside to see if they can identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

(This story was originally published on July 19, 2020)

