OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Porch Fest OBKY in Owensboro has made a nice donation to the Taylor Widmer Memorial Fund. The check presentation was held July 28 at Independence Bank.

Sixteen-year-old Taylor Widmer was killed in an August 2014 auto accident. Porch Fest is a music festival held in downtown Owensboro. Each year, organizers choose a local charity to donate all its merchandise proceeds. Taylor’s mother, Andrea, said Taylor’s love of music made this contribution even more special.

“Taylor loved entertaining. He loved singing. He could sing very well. He loved singing. This was an event that he would have definitely been involved in and maybe even somehow helped coordinate.” Andrea Widmer said.

Porch Fest OBKY is expected to return to Owensboro again next year.