HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Break out the lawn chairs and blankets because downtown Henderson is hosting their third Porchfest! The fest will take place on June 4 from 5-8p.m. and is a free family-friendly event.

Porchfest will be located on South Main from Washington to Jefferson Street. South Main Street will be closed to traffic.

Lawn chairs and blankets will not be provided so festival goers need to bring their own. Food trucks will be available at the Presbyterian Church and in the office complex parking lot between Dixon and Jefferson.

Locations for music will be marked with a yard sign and hand fans with maps will be available at the event along with complimentary bottled water.

Alcoholic beverages allowed on private property only.

Musicians will include King’s Highway, Soul N The Pocket, The Sellouts, Dakota Hayden, Maggie Hollis and more.