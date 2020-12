EVANSEILLE (WEHT)- The Evansville Sewer Department will close South Burkhardt Road between Newburgh Road and Lincoln Ave. Wednesday for sewer repairs at 8 a.m. The road is scheduled to reopen later Wednesday, officials said.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

