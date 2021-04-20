Posey Co. Commission votes in favor of updated solar farm regulations

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – Posey County has an updated set of rules for anyone wanting to build solar farms in the county.

The Posey County Commission voted 2-to-1 in favor of rules that would require solar farms to be 100 feet away from property lines or 300 feet away from the foundation of someone’s home, whichever is greater. It also requires a tree barrier of at least six feet between neighbors and a solar farm. The ordinance also prohibits solar farms within 500 feet of a school.

Even though the ordinance is stricter than the county’s original solar ordinance, opponents say it does not go far enough. Commissioner Randy Thronburg cast the only “no” vote.

Developers still have several hurdles to clear before solar farms can be built in Posey County, including receiving the proper permits.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)