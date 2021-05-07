Posey Co. home of 4 newly certified STEM schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Education announced Friday that 13 schools are newly-certified as leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. This brings Indiana’s total number of STEM Certified Schools to more than 100 statewide.

Four of these newly certified STEM schools are in Posey County. They are:

North Elementary School

North Posey High School

North Posey Junior High School

South Terrace Elementary School

The application and review process must be repeated every five years for a school to remain certified.