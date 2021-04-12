Posey Co. man accused in 2018 shooting appears in court

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – A jury is listening to why a man arrested in connection to a 2018 shooting deserves a guilty sentence.

Kyler Butler, 29, of Mount Vernon, is on trial for one count of aggravated battery, stemming from a shooting on January 20, 2018. Authorities believe he fired 11 shots into another vehicle and seriously injured two people.

In February of 2018, Butler was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas, Nevada and was transported to the Posey County Jail.

Butler initially accepted a plea deal where he admitted to the shooting, but at his sentencing hearing in 2019 he changed his plea to not guilty.

Butler and his lawyers have requested a speedy trial.

