EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has chosen Posey Co. Sheriff Deputy Bryan Hicks as this year’s Grand Marshal for the Main Parade on October 8.

Just a little over a year ago, Deputy Hicks was shot and nearly lost his life responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. The suspect in the shooting has since died.

Organizers say they are honored to have Sheriff Deputy Brian Hicks as the Grand Marshal for the 101st Annual Fall Festival Main Parade.