Posey Co Sheriff tells deputies, staff not to enforce mask mandate

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says he has instructed his deputies and staff not to enforce Governor Eric Holcomb’s statewide mask mandate.

Latham says Holcomb does not have the authority to pass laws relating to the issue and cited the three branches of state government – executive (governor), legislative (Senate/House) and judicial (judges).

“Legislators make the laws, and without calling an emergency hearing by the Governor with the legislative body, the Governor has no authority to pass laws pertaining to this issue; therefore it would be unconstitutional,” Latham wrote in an email.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Curtis Hill also said Holcomb didn’t have the authority to issue a state mandate.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)