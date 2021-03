POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Joint Posey County Council/Posey County Board of County Commissioners’ meeting planned for Tuesday has been cancelled.

Officials with the Posey Solar Project say they have requested a continuance of the public hearing based on what the project team has been hearing locally. Officials say this will allow more time for one-on-one dialogue with neighbors and within the community.

(This story was originally published on March 6, 2021)