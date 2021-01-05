Posey County Commission approves wind turbine restriction

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials put one more nail in the windmill coffin in Posey County. The County Commission voted to prohibit wind turbines within 10 miles of the Doppler Radar sight in Owensville.

Interference with Doppler Radar and its effect on public safety was one of the main criticisms opponents had of a proposal to build wind turbines in Posey County.

The company that had proposed putting wind turbines in Posey County pulled out last year saying the restrictions the county was putting in place made the project unfeasible.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS