Posey County councilmember responds to backlash from social media post

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Posey County Councilman Aaron Wilson is under scrutiny for making Facebook posts which some are afraid might stir up violence. Wilson said he doesn’t believe violence is the answer and was using a figure of speech when he said to storm the Capitol again next week.

“There has been comments made by both sides of the political isle over the last four years that has incited violence,” explained Wilson. “I do not believe that Donald Trump incited violence in any way.”

Last week, the At-Large county council member posted a status on his personal Facebook account saying, “We had a whole year of violence in this county from far-left groups.” Then he goes on stating “I say we storm the capital (sic) again next week!”

Wilson took his post down the next day, but he claims this was just a figure of speech.

“Storm the Capitol is an expression that has been used for years when people have grievances that they’d like to take to their elected officials. That’s what I meant by the statement. Timing wise it was not the correct verbiage, but that’s what I meant,” explained Wilson. He said he didn’t realize the severity of events happening on Capitol Hill when that post was made.

“I didn’t even realize exactly what had all gone on. I don’t think anyone had any clue of all the facts, but everyone was reporting on it and all I was saying was I’m not going to condemn anything until we know all of the facts,” said Wilson. He is hoping everyone’s voices will be heard regardless of their political affiliation.

“I condemn all violence,” said Wilson. “And cancel culture violence as well which is attacking a family business, attacking anyone due to a difference in ideology.”

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)