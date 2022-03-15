POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Prosecutors are not happy with a sentence handed to a Posey County couple accused of child neglect. Tammy and John Crowe pleaded guilty in the case.

They were given 30 days in jail and 18 months of probation. Prosecutors had asked for a 2 year sentence in prison.

Police arrested Tammy and John Crowe in July of 2020. Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after the Indiana Department of Child Services removed the Crowe’s children from their Mt. Vernon residence.

Police say the children were kept primarily in an upstairs room that was usually locked and had no electrical service. Police also say that there were missing windows that exposed the two boys to weather conditions and the boys were given plastic jugs to use as toilets.