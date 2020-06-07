Posey County COVID-19 testing site shutting down Monday

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Posey County Health Department announced Monday will the last day for the COVID-19 testing site at the Wilson Community Center in New Harmony.
The health department says it is looking into other options for testing in the county but adds there will be no testing site until further notice in the county after Monday. However, other sites in southwestern Indiana will remain open for the time being.
People looking to receive a test Monday must register online first or call 1-888-634-1116.
(This story was originally published on June 7, 2020)
