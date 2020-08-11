Posey County deputy, New Harmony Town Marshal recognized for saving man

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Sheriff Tom Latham is recognizing two people after they helped save a man after an overdose.

Deputy Tyler Ritzert and New Harmony Town Marshal Aaron Straub responded to I-64 at the Griffin exit around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. There, a woman was holding an unconscious and unresponsive male outside a truck.

Ritzert administered Narcan and Straub began CPR at the scene.

Sheriff Latham says approximately 15 seconds after the Narcan was administered, the man began breathing and moving his extremities.

The male and female were later identified as 47-year-old Richard S. Stutz, 47 and Shannon Smith, 38, both of Ohio.

Deputy Tyler Ritzert

Aaron Straub (Photo Courtesy Town of New Harmony)

After Stutz was revived, items used to ingest narcotics and suspected narcotics were found in the vehicle.

Both Stutz and Smith were arrested for possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.

Stutz was also arrested for public intoxication.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

