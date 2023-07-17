HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Posey County Fair will kick off their first night of events today. The Fair is being held at the Posey County Fairgrounds in New Harmony, and will feature free rides, and loads of entertainment and food options throughout the week.

The cost per person is $8, or a season pass of $30 valid from July 17- July 22. Veterans will also receive free entry on Wednesday July 19, and First Responders receiving free entry on Thursday July 20. Children ages 10 and under will receive free entry as well.

The fair will also include a Half Pot booth, free kid’s zone, the Cincinnati Circus Company stunt show and 4-H animal shows among its many attractions. The full fair schedule of events can be found below:

Monday, July 17

Farm Bureau Inc. Meal: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Tenure Recognition & 4-H Food Auction: 5:45 p.m.

Professional Rodeo (night 1): 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Meals by N Posey Relay for Life: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Tiny & Little Miss Contests: 6 p.m.

Quad/Bike drag race: 7 p.m.

Professional Rodeo (night 2): 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Meals by Extension Homemakers: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

4-H Fashion Review: 5 p.m.

Color Guard Presentation: 6 p.m.

Beautiful Baby Contest: 6 p.m.

Shelhorn Bros. Band with Katie York: 6:30 p.m.

Color Guard Presentation (Show Arena & KG Track) : 7 p.m.

Truck/Car/SUV drag races: 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Meals by Extension Homemakers: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Kids Pedal Pulls: 6 p.m.

Mud Volleyball: 6 p.m.

Talent show: 6 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Jazz Band: 6 p.m.

Truck, Farm, & Semi Pulls: 7 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Corn Hole Indoor Tournament: 6 p.m.

Concert & Beer Garden: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

ITPA Pro-Series Tractor Pulls: 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Demolition Derby: 7 p.m.

For more information visit the Posey County Fair website here.