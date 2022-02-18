BLACK TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WEHT) – All fire departments in Posey County will be able to help others breathe easier. Each department has received a Lucas 3 CPR device.

The Lucas device takes the place of doing manual CPR Compressions by performing mechanical compressions creating more effective CPR.

“We are beyond excited that this project was able to come to light. It is imperative that our public safety agencies have an open line of communication with our local government,” Chief Jay Price said. “This purchase will bring our chances of survival rate of a cardiac arrest patient to a new level for all of Posey County.”

The Lucas devices were purchased by the Posey County Commissioner’s and County Council with COVID money received from the American Rescue Plan.