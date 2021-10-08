Posey County football teams come together for Deputy Bryan Hicks

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s been nearly three weeks since a Posey County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and critically injured while on duty. Friday night, two rival football teams in the county came together to support him.

“He is improving, which is godsent,” said Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham. “I don’t think the situation would be as good as it is and I have always said prayers work regardless if you believe or don’t believe they work.”

Some students got the idea to make one of the biggest Posey County rivalry football games into something more than just sports.

For students like Haley Rutledge – an idea of giving back and giving hope to a family in the midst of tragedy.

“I think it’s really cool to bring everyone together, because it’s not just Mount Vernon, it’s all of Posey County,” Rutledge said. “Even though it’s a rival game, I think it’s cool that all the community is coming together because even though we are all on different sides we are coming together in these difficult times.”

Everyone was asked to wear blue T-shirts at the game. Rubber ducks and bracelets were also on sale.

On West Franklin Street – the Fall Festival was also lending a helping hand for Deputy Hicks. The boat club said they sold 160 parfaits during the give back but weren’t sure just how much money had been raised.

“To see the community, stand behind us and Deputy Hicks and be willing to return something we do for a living,” Sheriff Latham said. “For folks around this county and the Tri-State area it’s love one another and it certainly shows through the support and care this community has provided.”