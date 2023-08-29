MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County EMS installed the county’s first opioid rescue box.

The box contains Narcan, which can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.

The box provides anonymous around-the-clock access to free Narcan.

The Division of Mental Health and Addiction and Overdose Lifeline gifted the kit.

It’s installed outside of Beyond the Walls, a church in Mt. Vernon.

“No one will even know you came and got it. You take it. We always encourage you to call 911 anytime Narcan is administered. So it kind of has some instructions in there for rescue breathing, some signs to look for,” said Amy Woodley with Posey County EMS. “But definitely don’t hesitate to call 911.”

She said this is the first public opioid rescue kit in the whole county.