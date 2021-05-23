Posey County Health Department gets first shipment of Pfizer vaccine

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Posey County Health Department said they have received their first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and can start vaccinating anyone as young as 12 years old.

People should call the health department at 812-838-1328 to schedule an appointment.

The health department also has the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 or older.

According to a post on Facebook, The Deaconess Minute Clinic in Mt. Vernon will no longer be distributing the vaccine for the health department.

