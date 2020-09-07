Posey County Health Officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Posey County Health Officer, Dr. Kyle Rapp, announced on Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rapp says as a physician and the county health officer, he needed to notify everyone “before rumors start spreading,” as well as to ease the concern of any of his patients. Rapp says no one who visited him last week is considered a contact and does not need to quarantine, as he did not see any patients after developing symptoms.

Similarly, none of his office staff is considered a contact and Rapp adds he is currently quarantining at home.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 7, 2020)

